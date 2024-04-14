RFG Advisory LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,866,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,562,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $304.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.95. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $243.64 and a 1 year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.