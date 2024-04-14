Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RITM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RITM opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

