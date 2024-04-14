Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %

RCKTF opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$2.02.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.