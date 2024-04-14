Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %
RCKTF opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$2.02.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
