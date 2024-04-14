Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Roku Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $897,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Roku by 145.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Roku by 106.0% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Roku by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $35,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

