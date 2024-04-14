RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.7577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 32.24%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

