RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.