Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,259.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

