Sabal Trust CO Buys 1,602 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 159.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $881.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $830.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.30.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

