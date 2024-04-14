Sabal Trust CO Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

GOOGL stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

