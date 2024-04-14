Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $52.00 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.