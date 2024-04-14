Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 0%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $53.98. Approximately 3,430,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,193,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

