Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of SIGIP opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $19.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

