Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,866 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 200.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $298.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.28. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.10.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

