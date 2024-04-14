Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.13. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

