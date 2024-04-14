Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of ESGR opened at $282.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $225.81 and a 1 year high of $312.55.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 78.24%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

