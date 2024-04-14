Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

