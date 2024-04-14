Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 18,806 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

