Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

