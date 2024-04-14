Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 175.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

