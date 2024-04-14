Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEHP opened at $24.69 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

