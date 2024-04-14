Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $401.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.76. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.03 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

