Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,514 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.