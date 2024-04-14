Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 8,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 977,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,885,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $7,754,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

