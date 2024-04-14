Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 456.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.