Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 248.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

