SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,298 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 357,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. Research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,536.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,605 shares of company stock valued at $862,904. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company's stock.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

