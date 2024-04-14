SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

