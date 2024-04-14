SG Americas Securities LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PMT opened at $13.55 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

