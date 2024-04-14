SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $36,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,488. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

CCBG stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $441.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

