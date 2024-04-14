SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,342 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

NASDAQ DH opened at $7.35 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $865.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

