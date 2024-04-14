SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,160 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $83.01 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

