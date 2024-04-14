SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,813 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,021 shares of company stock valued at $24,954,977. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

