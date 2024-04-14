SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,306 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,306 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adeia by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Adeia during the third quarter worth $548,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adeia by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Adeia by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,441,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adeia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Adeia in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 17.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

