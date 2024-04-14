SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 44,668 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,668 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 62,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

