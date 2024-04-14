Short Interest in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Declines By 16.8%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 234,500 shares. Currently, 30.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Maison Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42. Maison Solutions has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $22.97.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maison Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.