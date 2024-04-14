Short Interest in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Drops By 17.2%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mueller Industries

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.