Short Interest in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Decreases By 17.1%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 635,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Onconetix Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCO opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.38. Onconetix has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.
Onconetix Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onconetix
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.