Short Interest in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Decreases By 17.1%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 635,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Onconetix Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCO opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.38. Onconetix has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Onconetix Company Profile

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

