Short Interest in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Drops By 17.0%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $18.54 on Friday. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $633.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.78%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

