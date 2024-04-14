Short Interest in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Drops By 17.0%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QFIN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology Price Performance
Shares of QFIN opened at $18.54 on Friday. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $633.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
Qifu Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.78%.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qifu Technology
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.