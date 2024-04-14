Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Declines By 17.2%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SOL Global Investments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SOLCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. SOL Global Investments has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
