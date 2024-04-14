Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $172.94.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

