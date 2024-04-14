Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

