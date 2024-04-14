SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.82 and last traded at $82.82. 37,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 207,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

SiTime Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative net margin of 55.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,340 shares of company stock worth $455,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SiTime by 99.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

