Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $15,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 647,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $5,629,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

