Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $926.30.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $881.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $830.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

