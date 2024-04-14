Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand Stock Down 0.5 %

SND opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Smart Sand had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

Smart Sand Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.