SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.6 %

SOUNW opened at $2.33 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

