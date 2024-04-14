SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.6 %
SOUNW opened at $2.33 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
