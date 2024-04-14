Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,550 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

