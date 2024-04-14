State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,068,000 after acquiring an additional 130,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

