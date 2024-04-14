Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $479.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $495.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $508.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

