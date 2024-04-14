Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Garmin Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

