Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

